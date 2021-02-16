Yes, Highland Park Is Experiencing Outages, Too

And so is Preston Hollow.

If you’re going by the map generated by Oncor on your phone (which is is probably the only computing device you have right now that will let you on the worldwide web, if you’re like a lot of us), you may be wondering why it looks like there are no outages in Highland Park. Or Preston Hollow.

We wondered, too, because well, one of us (me) is sitting here warming her hands after a six hour stint (the latest in several) with no power.

But those maps have been making the rounds on social media as a sign of the inequities in the city. And while there are a lot of things that are unequal about Dallas County, this storm and it’s euphemistically termed rolling blackouts might not be one of them, we quickly ascertained when we asked readers on Facebook.

With 62 comments and counting, Park Cities residents are clear that they are indeed experiencing extended and even repeated outages.

“We were out of power almost all day yesterday. I tried to report the outage using the OnCor app, but it wasn’t working. It would either time out or tell me my power was restored when I was still without power,” one reader said.





“Power out AGAIN with restoration time 7PM!! Another full day of no power AND I am sure our restore will be a whopping 2 hrs if lucky.I have been reporting our outages on Colgate for 24hrs but we have had outages for OVER 24! The map is wrong,” another said.

In fact, many told us that they either didn’t report because Oncor said it wasn’t necessary, or they couldn’t get through to report through any of the means Oncor provided.

By midmorning, another map probably gave a more accurate look at the outages in Highland Park and Preston Hollow.

Oncor's outage map as of 10:24 a.m. today. Sorted by zip code: https://t.co/SQxr5m8rpc



Red: > 1,000 people affected

Yellow: 501-1000

Green: 51-500



16,539 active outages; 1,305,192 customers affected pic.twitter.com/YiK2FbAdoI — Nataly Keomoungkhoun 🌟 (@natalykeo) February 16, 2021

We'll have more about the grid, why this happened, and what legislators are saying soon – when our electricity is just a little more reliable.