A Virtual Trip to Writer’s Garden Symposium

The 14th annual A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden took a virtual approach Nov. 17 with the theme, “Near or Far … There Is No Place Like Home.”

Broadcasting from the garden at his cottage in Perry, Georgia, James Farmer, Southern author and interior designer, discussed his new book, Arriving Home-A Gracious Southern Welcome.

Dallas’ own Lisa Fine, founder of Lisa Fine Textiles, which specializes in hand printed linens that are sold in 16 showrooms worldwide, and spoke about her book, Near & Far: Interiors I Love, which features the homes of avid travelers, readers, and passionate gardeners whose homes feature their hobbies.

After the presentations, home hostesses and their guests enjoyed luncheons provided by Preston Hollow Catering.

