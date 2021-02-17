Boil Water Notice Issued For UP

Water main breaks in rapid succession Wednesday evening led the city of University Park to issue a boil water notice.

Residents can continue to use tap water, but must bring it to a complete boil before drinking, cooking, or making ice with it.

The city said residents may also experience a significant reduction in water pressure when they use their faucets.

“Along with adherence to this notice, please continue to do everything you can to curtail household water use so the city can restore our distribution system to adequate levels, and provide fire protection,” the city said.

The city said Wednesday afternoon they were already experiencing low water levels in its two storage tanks.

“Our inability to improve those levels is being hampered by unprecedented water loss from water main breaks and from broken pipes at residential properties,” the city said.

The city asked residents to discontinue dripping faucets until the temperature drops at night, not to store water in bathroom tubs or in sinks.

If you see broken pipes in an unoccupied home, or if you see running water in the alleys or streets, please contact the City Utility Department at any of the following numbers so that crews can turn off those meters. Utility Contact Info: 214-987-5321, 214-987-5322, 214-987-5320.

Highland Park crews have also responded to, isolated, and repaired several water main breaks. With such high demand, the town’s Parks Department has been supporting the water department with meter shut-offs.

The town of Highland Park says their water supply is functioning properly and there are no plans for customer curtailment. If you find yourself in need of a water shut-off, the town asks people to call customer service from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 214-521-4161 or the Highland Park Department of Public Safety non-emergency line after hours at 214-521-5000.

Highland Park ISD, which is closed for virtual and in-person learning this week, said they’re monitoring district facilities and school buildings during the winter storm.

Crews were on-site at HPMS as of Wednesday afternoon addressing a water line break on the first floor. Restoration and cleanup is expected to continue through the weekend. HPISD will continue to keep staff and parents informed as updates become available.