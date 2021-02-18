Letters to the Editors

Stop Gerrymandering

If this past election has taught us anything, it’s that each of our votes truly matters and must be counted. To make sure that a fair election process happens every time, we must have fair electoral maps and end the practice of gerrymandering. We all need to play an active role in how our political maps are drawn during the upcoming redistricting process.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing our districts to reflect the change in our population recorded by the Census, which occurs every 10 years. Gerrymandering happens when politicians manipulate this process in order to draw electoral maps that ensure their party wins more districts which are out of proportion to the actual percentage of the population. Gerrymandering changes the value and weight of every vote. It’s unfair and it’s cheating — no matter which party tries it.

Our political system is broken and politicians are making it worse by using gerrymandering to ensure they get re-elected. Gerrymandering contributes to hyper-partisanship in our politics and allows politicians to pander to special interests, but ignore the people they represent.

2021 is an important year because we the people can call and lobby our elected officials as they draw maps. We can demand and attend hearings. We can make it known that it’s time to end gerrymandering. I’m asking my neighbors to join me and push for fair maps.

The future of our nation depends on it. It’s time for us to all stand up, speak up, and speak out.

Delano Wilson, Dallas

A better Preston Center

The graphics for the Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church mixed-use project is evidence of the influence the Preston Center Task Force guidelines have on development in the neighborhood.

This high quality architecture by HKS architects confirms the greening of Preston Center does influence development, and we thank District 13 city council member Jennifer Staubach Gates for her support of “building toward a better future.”

It is interesting that Harwood K. Smith and Associates was the architect for the Sanctuary and Classroom Building on Douglas Ave. in the late 1950s.

Howard C. Parker, FAIA.E, Dallass

