Looking Ahead

Auxiliary of Nexus Spring Luncheon

American actress and author Mackenzie Phillips will speak at the Auxiliary of Nexus Spring Luncheon, which has been moved from April 7 to May 21 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

Phillips rose to fame with breakout parts in 1973’s American Graffiti and ’70s sitcom One Day at a Time and is the director of the Breathe Life Healing Center in Los Angeles, where she specializes in trauma, drug, and alcohol treatment and recovery.

Her books include the memoir High on Arrival and Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction.

The auxiliary supports Nexus Recovery Center, Inc. Individual luncheon tickets are $250. Visit nexusrecovery.org/spring-luncheon or contact Katie Overman, information services manager, at [email protected] or 214-321-0156 ext. 2142.

Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On!

José Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, author, educator, humanitarian, and chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup. (PHOTO: BLAIR GETZ MEZIBOV)

To support Dallas neighbors experiencing or at risk of homelessness, the 13th annual Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Sale must go on, but virtually, of course.

The noon Feb. 25 event will feature award-winning chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés. He formed nonprofit World Central Kitchen in 2010 to deliver food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters.

The art sale, featuring original pieces from the artists at The Stewpot, will take place online in conjunction with the virtual luncheon. Single tickets begin at $250, including a gift box, or $35 for viewing only. Visit thestewpot.org/soups-on.

Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon

Bryan’s House’s Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon, Awards & Special Needs Summit, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at the Belo Mansion, will bring together a variety of panelists to discuss how to improve life for children with special needs and their families.

Topics will include using technology and providing career paths and accommodations for those impacted.

Tickets start at $150 for individuals. Visit bryanshouse.org/news-events or contact Cindy Ryan at 214.794.8715 or [email protected]

Destiny Award Luncheon

Isabel Wilkerson

St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s 21st annual Destiny Award Luncheon will occur virtually and feature a conversation with Isabel Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize, National Humanities Medal Winner, and New York Times best-selling author.

Her books include The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Visit stphilips1600.org/destiny.cfm for more information about the March 26 event.

