Ted Cruz Takes a Trip, One Preston Hollow Resident Weighs In

If you have been busy trying to create alternate heat sources or bailing out your family room after a pipe burst, you may have missed that Sen. Ted Cruz took a trip yesterday.

To catch up: Wednesday night, Twitter became well, all atwitter when people traveling to Cancun posted pictures of what appeared to be a masked Cruz boarding a plane for Cancun.

Many Texans were offended because they were sitting in the dark, in the cold. They took to social media, too.

By Thursday morning, his office had confirmed it, and he had apparently boarded another plane back to the U.S.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said in a statement. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”

Michael Young (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Well, one current Preston Hollow resident (and former University Park resident) had a subtweet of his own in response.

“With school cancelled for the week, my boys wanted to take a trip with friends,” said former Texas Rangers infielder (and current special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels) Michael Young. “Wanting to be a good dad, I asked how those friends families would allow such a thing, how it’s completely tone deaf, and explained that’s it’s a terrible idea.”

With school cancelled for the week, my boys wanted to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I asked how those friends families would allow such a thing, how it’s completely tone deaf, and explained that’s it’s a terrible idea. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) February 18, 2021

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.