Lovin’ It: Ingram Named All-American

From Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James, many of basketball’s all-time greats were honored as McDonald’s All-Americans. Now Harrison Ingram is joining their prestigious company.

Although the annual high school all-star game has been scrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingram was among 24 players named on the boys “rosters” unveiled by the selection committee on Tuesday.

The St. Mark’s senior, a versatile 6-foot-6 forward, was one of the top recruits in the country before signing with Stanford in November. He led the Lions to the SPC championship in 2020 and has been the team’s top scorer again this season.

Ingram is one of only two Texas players to be recognized as an All-American this year. Game officials are planning a virtual celebration for this spring.