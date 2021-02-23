Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 15-21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POSH PURLOINER

A burglar didn’t have to work too hard to get into a Porsche parked in the 3600 block of Villanova Drive and take a backpack, a Microsoft Surface, a Lenovo tablet, a Montblanc pen, an iPad Air, and a checkbook between 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 19. The vehicle was unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

16 Tuesday

An officer found a SwissTech in the bushes in front of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety lobby entrance in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive. The incident was reported at 12:06 p.m.

17 Wednesday

A careless driver rear-ended a Mercedes while it was stopped at a red light in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue, went around the Mercedes, and continued north on Hillcrest before making a left turn and stopping around 10:30 a.m. The driver then got back in his vehicle and left again without providing information.

Another irresponsible driver hit a Mercedes GLE350 that was parked in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive, damaging the passenger side rear quarter panel and passenger side doors between 3 and 8 p.m. and left without leaving information.

18 Thursday

A ne’er do well snagged a $2,500 dirt compactor from a construction site in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:20 p.m.

20 Saturday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a lithium battery from a home in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue between 8 a.m. and noon.

How easy was it for a malefactor grabbed a $750 six-tool kit, four more DeWalt 20V batteries, a DeWalt cordless flashlight, a DeWalt cordless drill, an electrician’s tool belt with various tools, testers, and meters, a plumbing clamp, and a DeWalt cordless jig saw from a van parked in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue between 3:30 and 4 p.m.? The van was unlocked.

21 Sunday

A shoplifter slipped out of the Escada store in Highland Park Village with a purse around 1:40 p.m.

A wrongdoer took a $3,500 Trek bicycle from a garage in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at 5:31 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Not the good kind of doughnut: A reckless driver was ‘doing doughnuts’ in a park in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue at 1:03 p.m.

19 Friday

A fraudster forged a check belonging to a woman from the 3300 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 7:14 p.m.

21 Sunday

Arrested: A 32-year-old woman accused of assault causing bodily injury in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. No time was given.