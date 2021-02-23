Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Perot Museum Invites Visitors To Engineers Week

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is inviting guests to brainstorm, build, break, and create for Engineers Week.

Engineers Week will kick off with several days of buildable, makerspace fun including engineering-themed activities, experiments, challenges, crafts and more from  Feb. 25 until  Feb. 28.

Engineers Week is free with general admission. Member-only hours will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays and from 10-11 a.m. Sundays. The Perot Museum is currently operating at limited capacity.  Timed-entry tickets should be reserved in advance at perotmuseum.org.

From the gadgets and gizmos behind the world’s greatest innovations to robotics, games and TECH Truck activities, Engineers Week is set to be packed with amaze-your-brain adventures to appease all ages. 

Guests can explore the field of engineering  with professional engineers and educators, enjoy interactive demos, tinker with VEX robotics, and partake in building challenges, games and more. Outside, visitors can check out the science-on-wheels TECH Truck for experiments led by museum educators as well as take-home activities. 

Children ages 5 and under can learn about robotics, make binary necklaces, and enjoy engineering-themed crafts in the Moody Family Children’s Museum.

