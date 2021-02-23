Rangers on Target, Advance in Playoffs

Back in the playoffs after a one-year absence, Jesuit made sure it will stick around for a while.

The sharpshooting Rangers topped Arlington Martin 76-64 in a Class 6A Region I bi-district game on Tuesday in Colleyville.

Jesuit advances to meet McKinney in the area round at 7 p.m. Thursday in Coppell. The state-ranked Lions defeated Hebron 66-51 in their first-round game.

Gavin Perryman paced the Rangers (18-6) with 26 points, including 5-of-6 from three-point range. Conor Moore contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Ben Johnson also added 14 points. As a team, Jesuit connected on almost 57 percent from the floor.

The Rangers led during most of a tight first half against the Warriors (18-10), then pulled away slightly with a 9-0 run, capped by a Conor Moore layup with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter that made the score 46-34.

It marked Jesuit’s second victory over Martin this season. Perryman’s career-high 34 points led the Rangers to a 63-48 triumph in a nondistrict game in early December.

