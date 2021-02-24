Dallas Heritage Village Offers Outdoor Fun

Dallas Heritage Village offers visitors a fun and educational look back at North Texas during the Victorian and pioneer era outdoors at Dallas’ first city park.

After some fixing up because of damage sustained during the recent winter storms, Dallas Heritage Village reopened for its regular 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday hours Wednesday at Old City Park at 1515 S. Harwood Street. Regular general admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 or older, $6 for children between 5 and 12, and free for children 4 and younger. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours and enjoy events like frontier food nights. For more information, visit their website.

For student field trips, all ages and grade levels have the choice of self-guided history hunts which focuses on a historical theme: Culture of North Texas, which explores who lived in North Texas at the turn of the century and the similarities and differences between them, Town & Country, which explores town and country life at the turn of the century and how they work together to form the economy of the area, and What Shapes My Community, which explores the unique physical characteristics of the various buildings and homes in the village.