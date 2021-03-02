Contactless Store Opens At Dallas Love Field

Hudson Nonstop – the first Hudson airport retail store of its kind featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology – opened last week at Dallas Love Field.

Located on the DAL concourse near Gate 10, Hudson Nonstop is a contactless retail store. Customers simply swipe their credit card upon entrance and are charged for items after they depart the store.

Hudson and DAL partnered to bring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to adapt to new ways of retailing, while understanding and embracing the need to use technology to redefine travel retail following challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Hudson Nonstop represents a new way of retailing that emulates an end-to-end digital shopping experience which we believe is the future of retail, even after COVID-19 – we look forward to serving travelers in this exciting new store concept for years to come,” Brian Quinn, executive vice president and COO of Hudson, said.

Acknowledging the need for social distancing protocols in the COVID-19 environment, the store is designed for one-way traffic and eliminates checkout-line friction to manage crowd control.

Love Field, which is known for its connectivity, ease of use, and passenger flow, was chosen because of its continual embrace of new technologies to improve the customer experience.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we and other airports were examining new technologies as customer behavior changes,” Dallas Department of Aviation Director Mark Duebner said. “Hudson Nonstop is a tremendous asset for our customers and we’re proud to partner with Hudson for this exciting new store concept.”