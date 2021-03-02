Dallas Love Field Again Wins ASQ Award

For the third year in a row, Dallas Love Field earned the Airport Service Quality Award for North American airports that serve between 15 and 25 million passengers per year, Airports Council International World announced Monday.

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking program. More than half of the world’s annual travelers pass through airports conducting ASQ research, which measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.

“Even during the most-challenging year in the recent history of Love Field, we made sure customer satisfaction stayed at the forefront of our decision-making,” Director of Aviation Mark Duebner said. “Providing a first-rate customer experience is, without question, our No. 1 goal. We’re honored our customers have recognized us once again.”

Previously, ASQ winners have been recognized at the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit. ACI World is deciding how 2020 winners will be recognized after a virtual awards ceremony was held for the 2019 recipients.

“This year more than any other, the ASQ awards recognize those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted the services and experiences they offer to meet changing needs and expectations under very trying circumstances,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

ACI World facilitates the Airport Service Quality Awards program. To be considered for the award, an airport must have participated in the ASQ Survey every month of the award year. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Field and other airports around the world collected ASQ surveys throughout the year.

In 2020, the airport was added to the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence for its multiple honors through the ASQ program. Along with the 2018 and 2019 ASQ awards, Love Field placed third in 2016 and 2017 after a second-place finish in 2015.

“We have been lucky to win a lot of awards over the years and we never take any of them for granted,” Duebner said. “To win the ASQ award for three-straight years is a great testament to the hard-working DAL team.”