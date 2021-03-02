Power Hitter: National Spotlight Doesn’t Faze Jesuit Shortstop

Lawlar hopes for lengthy senior season

He’s done just about everything a teenage baseball phenom can hope for — won an MVP award at a national all-star game, signed with a perennial powerhouse college program, and emerged as perhaps the best high-school prospect heading into this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

Yet, among all of his accolades and accomplishments, Jordan Lawlar has never gotten to experience a full season with his Jesuit teammates.

After missing much of his sophomore season with a shoulder injury and seeing his junior year cut short after just 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawlar has one more chance this spring.

In just 36 games for the Rangers, the elite shortstop has compiled a .434 batting average with 25 extra-base hits and 40 runs batted in during only 99 at-bats.

That’s why Jesuit head coach Brian Jones was fielding calls from recruiters about Lawlar before the youngster even had suited up in a varsity uniform.

“I’m just really hoping we can get to that full season. Hopefully, I can play in my first playoff game. I’m looking forward to it.” Jordan Lawlar

“From day one, you could tell his athletic ability,” Jones said. “He’s definitely lived up to that. There’s a maturity about him. He’s probably one of the most humble kids, at that talent level, that I’ve ever been around.”

Jones describes Lawlar’s versatility as his best asset. He’s able to mix patience and power at the plate, add some speed in the field and on the bases, with the ability to drive the ball to the gaps or over the fence.

Lawlar committed to play for Vanderbilt during the Commodores’ national championship season in 2019 and has since signed his scholarship offer. Of course, he will likely be a first-round pick in the MLB draft in June, which could impact his decision about whether to attend college or turn pro.

“He’s been in the spotlight for a couple of summers now, and he’s been on everybody’s radar,” Jones said. “The attention isn’t too overwhelming for him.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, Lawlar’s stock continued to rise. He shined at the Perfect Game National Showcase in Alabama. He reached the national quarterfinals with his longtime select team, Dallas Tigers.

The biggest highlight might have come at the PG All-American Classic in Oklahoma City, where Lawlar was named the Jackie Robinson Player of the Year for the 2021 class.

“It was on my bucket list,” he said. “I kind of got thrown into the fire, but I came out pretty strong and pretty comfortable. I was really happy to get that experience.”

