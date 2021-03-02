The Family Place’s ReuNight Heading Outdoors

Dallas-based family violence agency The Family Place is planning for a socially distanced, outdoor ReuNight fundraiser event in May at the Nasher Sculpture Center Garden.

The event, which will be limited to 100 guests, is set for May 13, and will feature dishes from Wolfgang Puck Catering and a small luxury live auction to end the evening.

This year’s Honorary Chairs are Kristy and Patrick Sands, longtime supporters of The Family Place and original patrons of the beloved Palm Night of the 1990s. This year’s co-chairs for ReuNight are Kristen Sanger and Lisa Singleton, both members of The Family Place Board of Directors.

In honor of the Sands’s longtime patronage of the organization, the Sands Family Foundation recently awarded The Family Place with a $100,000 donation to be used for general operating expenses.

“Their most generous gift will help support countless families at the agency, where the need now is greater than ever, said Family Place CEO Paige Flink. “We cannot express how grateful we are for the donation from Kristy and Patrick Sands during this unprecedented time.”

After the February winter storm, frozen pipes burst at the largest shelter of The Family Place and decimated the facilities. 52 women and 71 children were evacuated.

Repairs of the emergency shelter, and attached medical center, learning center, transitional apartments, and childcare center will take at least 16 weeks, according to the agency, and insurance will cover some of the expenses, but The Family Place will depend on fundraising events and donations more than ever.

“In my final year as CEO of The Family Place, we are all looking forward to finally ‘Reu-Nighting’ with our friends at the Nasher Sculpture Center. We are so grateful for our Co-Chairs and Honorary Chairs, who are planning a lovely socially distanced fundraiser for our organization,” said Flink.

Organizers say extra measures will be taken to ensure guest safety, including spacing tables more than 6 feet apart, allowing patrons to request table size and their table mates, requiring masks for staff, encouraging them for guests, and providing hand sanitizer.

“The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us. While we are happy to have a limited number of guests return for this year’s ReuNight, The Family Place is committed to following all of the rules and suggestions outlined by the CDC,” Flink said.

To register for the event or to be a sponsor please click here or contact [email protected] or 214-443-7770.