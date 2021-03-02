TxDOT Approves Northaven Trail Pedestrian Bridge Over U.S. 75

Runners, cyclists, and walkers wishing to take Northaven Trail to the White Rock Creek Trail will soon be able to within the next two years, Friends of Northaven Trail president Jeff Kitner said Monday.

The organization, which oversees the volunteer effort to maintain and beautify the commuter and recreational bike and hike trail, got word late last week that the Texas Department of Transportation had approved a project that will connect the Northaven Trail to White Rock Creek Trail, Cottonwood Creek Trail, and other trails east of the highway by a bridge over U.S. Highway 75.

“The project will also stand as a regional example of the positive benefits of appropriate location and design aesthestics for future bicycle and pedestrian trails and amenities,” a project fact sheet from TxDOT said.

The Northaven Trail runs from U.S. Highway 75 to Denton Drive. The plans for it include connecting to the White Rock Creek Trail on the east and Irving’s Campion Trail on the west.

“This really opens up our Dallas Parks and Recreation trail network for access between North Dallas and other previously unconnected trails east and south,” Kitner said.

The $9.3 million project will be not quite half a mile long, with an estimated completion date sometime in late 2022. Groundbreaking, Kitner said, would happen “later this spring.”