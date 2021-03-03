Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 22 – 28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TIRED OUT!

A 41-year-old woman from the 5700 block of Meadow Crest Drive had a transportation problem on Feb. 24. Overnight before 8:22 a.m., thieves left her GMC Yukon without any wheels.

22 Monday

Before 3:27 a.m., burglars broke into the safe at Chick-Fil-A on Northwest Highway, near Lemmon Avenue.

An even skimpier than usual incident record didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a man on the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church campus on Preston Road.

A crook fled the Ursuline Academy campus on Walnut Hill Lane before 8:56 a.m. with contents from a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle.

Reported at 3:47 p.m.: A 32-year-old Quinlan, Texas man and 51-year-old Mabank, Texas man want to know who took the tools from their vehicle while they visited a home in the 8800 block of Lakemont Drive.

Reported at 4 p.m.: A thief took cash from an open safe at the Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant on Inwood Road, near Lemmon Avenue.

Before 8:17 p.m., a thief stole the contents of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicle at NorthPark Center.

23 Tuesday

The incident records didn’t include reporting times for thefts from men at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood Road, near Forest Lane, Preston Forest Square, and Bluff View Park.

Arrested at 1:31 p.m.: a 49-year-old woman accused of drunk driving in the 11500 block of Midway Road.

A burglar working the NorthPark Center parking lots before 4:21 p.m., stole from a 53-year-old Arlington woman and left her with a broken vehicle window.

Perhaps a 59-year-old woman learned an important lesson about leaving her vehicle unlocked at Preston Forest Shopping Center. Before 4:31 p.m., an opportunistic knave snatched the contents inside.

Before 5:07 p.m., a scoundrel stole from a 50-year-old woman at a home in the 5800 block of Royal Crest Drive.

Reported at 8:03 p.m.: A shoplifter shoved a witness while fleeing with merchandise from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

24 Wednesday

Before 8:01 a.m., a reckless and irresponsible jerk of a motorist fled the 5900 block of Lakehurst Avenue after striking a vehicle belonging to Texas Shotcrete of McKinney.

Overnight before 8:54 a.m., a burglar damaged the window of a 39-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane.

Incident records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 8:01 p.m.: A burglar broke into a 43-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 5000 block of Forest Bend Road.

25 Thursday

Arrested at 12:38 a.m.: a 38-year-old woman accused of drunk driving in the 4800 block of West Northwest Highway.

At 6:38 a.m., officers investigated harassment at a home in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.

The reporting time wasn’t provided for a theft at a home in the zero hundred block of Grovenor Court.

Arrested at 5:39 p.m.: a 49-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

A smash-and-grab burglary before 6:14 p.m. at Inwood Village left a 45-year-old University Park woman with a broken vehicle window and missing some belongings.

26 Friday

A 57-year-old Plano woman and 52-year-old Flower Mound man had unpleasant trips to the Market at Preston Forest. Both reported at 12:51 p.m. that their vehicles had been burglarized.

Before 2:43 p.m., a burglar working the parking lot at Preston Forest Shopping Center smashed a window and stole cash from a 34-year-old man’s vehicle.

At 11:42 p.m., a driver evaded pursuit in the 9800 block of Hillcrest Road.

27 Saturday

Recovered at 1:32 a.m. in the 6500 block of LBJ Freeway: a vehicle stolen in Garland.

Incident record for thefts at homes in the 5000 block of Deloache Avenue and 4600 block of West Lovers Lane didn’t include reporting times.

Reported at 11:47 a.m.: A Feb. 26 hit and run accident in the 4200 block of Brookview Drive damaged a 77-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle.

28 Sunday

Overnight before 8:15 a.m., a thief stole from a 35-year-old Rowlett woman employed by Terry Costa at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

The reporting times weren’t provided for thefts at homes in the 9800 block of Hathaway Street and 5500 block of Emerson Avenue.

Reported at 1:59 p.m.: The Feb. 26 theft of a 40-year-old man’s vehicle from the 5000 block of West Amherst Avenue.

A flower street prowler went for a Sunday drive with a vehicle taken from the 6300 block of Orchid Lane and hadn’t come back as of 5:43 p.m.