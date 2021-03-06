Nexus Recovery Center Spring Luncheon Canceled

Even though the Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center canceled their spring luncheon because of the pandemic, people can still support the Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary campaign.

Nexus Recovery Center offers specialized substance use disorder treatment services for adult women as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children. While the luncheon is canceled, the nonprofit invites supporters to read the personal testimonies on their website and to support Nexus’ 50th anniversary all year long.

“Nexus was founded on the principle that women deserve a safe place to achieve sobriety and focus on their mental and physical health,” Nexus Recovery Center CEO Heather Ormand said. “We have been working to achieve that for 50 years. In order to keep our strongest supporters, community members and staff healthy, we support the Auxiliary’s decision to cancel the spring luncheon.

“Nexus has strategically made the decision to hold off on hosting in-person events until we can all safely gather without the threat of COVID. Until our clients can have their loved ones visit them on campus without fear of community spread, or 12-step meetings are happening in live meeting spaces throughout the metroplex, we just don’t feel right having in-person fundraising events.”

The Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign, chaired by Jan Madigan, Nexus board member, and Carolyn Waghorne, longtime supporter, comes at a time when recovery efforts and treatment services are especially critical. The campaign aims to raise at least 50 gifts of $50,000 each.

Funds raised will help the campus environment, the nonprofit staff, and frontline workers, clients’ needs, like clothing and other essential items, and the safety of the campus and staff.

Organizers with Nexus and the auxiliary say they’re planning other safe engagement opportunities this spring.