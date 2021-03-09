Reunion Tower Offers Spring Break Staycation in the Sky

Dallas families looking at the staycation option for Spring Break can add a trip to the sky to their list of activities.

Reunion Tower will host a variety of fun Spring Break activities this week, as well as the week of March 15.

There will also be special Spring Break light shows on March 15, 16, 18, and 19, featuring spring themes. A special St. Patrick’s Day-themed show is queued up for March 17.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Make Me Monday

Monday, March 15 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Create an edible Reunion Tower-themed craft. Additional $10 per General Admission ticket.

Superhero Bingo

Tuesday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Come play Super Hero Bingo with the best views in town with a chance to win the grand prize – a child’s birthday party at Reunion Tower! Superhero costumes encouraged. Bingo is included in the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Weather Wednesdays

Wednesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 17 during business hours

With this self guided kit, children will learn about the weather from high in the sky and also get the chance to give the weather report from the GeO-Deck via a fun keepsake microphone. Share your videos on Instagram for a chance to get reposted from the Reunion Tower account. Additional $5 per General Admission ticket.

RoyalTea Thursday on TOP

Thursday, March 11 and Thursday, March 18 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Dress-up in prince or princess or your fancy tea attire to enjoy tea, lemonade and fancy finger foods kids will love. Kids will also receive a craft kit to make their own crown. Additional $12 per General Admission ticket.

Fun Friday

Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 19 during business hours

Channel your inner creativity with activity sheets and craft materials on the GeO-Deck. Included in the purchase of a general admission ticket.