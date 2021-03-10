Perfect Pace: HP Girls Set Relay Record

Highland Park brought home plenty of medals from the Lovejoy Invitational on Saturday, and set a new school record in the process.

The Lady Scots lowered an 8-year-old mark in the girls distance medley relay, which consists of legs covering 400, 800, 1,200, and 1,600 meters. The HP quartet included Elle Thompson, Izzy Blaylock, Alli Grace Ott, and Cameron Fawcett, who won the race in 12 minutes, 18.74 seconds.

HP also claimed the boys and girls team titles at the meet. On the girls side, Raina Pietrzak led the way by winning the triple jump and 300 hurdles.

Other individual gold medalists for the Lady Scots included Blaylock (400), Mason Prather (discus), and Savannah Hinze (100 hurdles). HP also won all three sprint relays.

In boys action, HP’s meet champions were Mack Kemp (400) and Luke Herring (110 hurdles), in addition to victories in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Next up, both HP squads will compete at the Coppell Invitational on Thursday before taking a week off for spring break.