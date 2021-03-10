Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Photo courtesy Tootsies
Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Tootsies Opens Temporary Location After Winter Storm Damage

Luxury retailer Tootsies had a pipe burst in their usual location in the Plaza at Preston Center during the February winter storm, but shoppers can still grab the latest designer clothes, shoes, handbags, and more in a temporary location. 

The temporary location is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. just down the sidewalk from the usual location at 8416 Preston Road, next door to Bachendorf’s.

“We were fortunate that The Plaza had a vacant space we were able to move into for our temporary store front.  It is next to Bachendorf’s facing Preston Road near the corner of Preston and Northwest Highway in the former Bag & Baggage space,” store director Nerissa von Helpenstill said. “Our amazing team at Tootsies all rolled up their sleeves and pitched in to get us moved in and set up in the temporary space in just a little over a week following the flood.  Fortunately, we lost very little merchandise in the flood and have plenty of exciting brand new Spring arrivals in our temporary location.  We would like to thank our clients and shoppers whose support has been unwavering as we made this unexpected transition.  We cannot wait to welcome the community back into our gorgeous store following the repair and remodel process; it is going to be stunning!”

Tootsies staff say they hope to be back in their normal location by May or June.

