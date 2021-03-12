TACA Announces Second Round of Resiliency Grants

The Arts Community Alliance announced that 37 arts organizations are recipients of TACA Resiliency Grants in the initiative’s second round of funding.

This unrestricted funding was created to support Dallas arts groups demonstrating resiliency in creatively fulfilling their mission despite the challenges the COVID-19 landscape presents.

Second round grants range from $3,500-15,000 and total $235,500, a 17% increase over the first cycle distribution made last November.

The grants are the cornerstone of the TACA Resiliency Initiative (TRI) announced last July. Among the grantees announced today are nine first-time recipients. Including today’s distribution, TACA has awarded a total of $436,500 in Resiliency Grants funding.

Among second round grantees, 57% of the total grant funding was awarded to small- and mid-sized organizations with operating budgets of less than $1 million. A final grant distribution will be made this June.

The 2021 TACA Resiliency Grantees (second round) are:

American Baroque Opera Company

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Avant Chamber Ballet

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Bruce Wood Dance

Cara Mía Theatre Co.

Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas

Cry Havoc Theater Company

Dallas Bach Society

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Chamber Symphony*

Dallas Children’s Theater

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Theater Center*

Dallas Winds*

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Junior Players

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Lumedia Musicworks

Nasher Sculpture Center

Orchestra of New Spain*

Plano Symphony Orchestra

Sammons Center for the Arts*

Second Thought Theatre*

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Teatro Dallas

Texas Ballet Theater*

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The Cedars Union*

The Dallas Opera*

TITAS/Dance Unbound

Turtle Creek Chorale

USA Film Festival

Undermain Theatre

Verdigris Ensemble

*first-time recipients of the TACA Resiliency Grant

The TRI is made possible in part through gifts from The Eugene McDermott Foundation, The Donna Wilhelm Family Fund, Communities Foundation of Texas, and other generous donors.

“As the pandemic continues to adversely affect the Dallas arts community, our support for local arts organizations has never been more timely or important than it is today,” said Terry D. Loftis, Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director. “We are honored to provide vital support to arts groups through our Resiliency Grants made possible by our generous donors who join us in prioritizing the mission of the arts and artists in our area.”

“Nonprofits exist to serve their communities. Full stop. Since day one, we have always touted ourselves as a neighborhood resource center and a company of community-based theatre practitioners,” added Teresa Coleman Wash, executive artistic director of Bishop Arts Theatre Center. “What’s exciting is there are philanthropic organizations, like TACA, who fully understand those values and have been demonstrative in celebrating arts groups, like ours, who prioritize that kind of essential community building. We are incredibly honored and grateful for everyone who made this generous gift possible.”

In addition to TACA Resiliency Grants, the organization also announced four recipients of its Pop-up Grants, part of the TACA Resiliency Initiative. Pop-up grants have been distributed monthly since last August as small disbursements to organizations demonstrating quality limited programming, exceptional creativity, and innovation.

Pop-up Grants awardees this month include:

Avant Chamber Ballet – Still Growing + 19 th Amendment

Amendment Bishop Arts Theatre Center – Before You Get Married and Dancing in the Past (the latter, a collaboration with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Department)

Dallas Black Dance Theatre – Reminisce

Nasher Sculpture Center – Nasher Public: Vicki Meek’s “Stony the Road We Trod”

The awards are merit-based and made more frequently to raise the visibility of artistic work happening in the community. Recipients of Pop-up Grants have included Cry Havoc Theater Company, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and TITAS/Dance Unbound.

For additional information about the TACA Resiliency Initiative, granting process, workshops, and thought leadership, please visit the TACA website. To make a gift to TACA and the Resiliency Initiative, please contact Cameron Kirkpatrick at [email protected] or visit taca-arts.org/tri-donate.