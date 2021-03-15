Letters to the Editor

Reject incendiary verbiage

Editor’s note: This was submitted in response to a letter to the editor and a Facebook post published in the January 2021 editions.

I applaud your effort to show both sides of every argument. I was hoping, however, for rational rebuttals written with cohesive thought and void of all- cap rants and obvious unsubstantiated name-calling. People who contend that America can exist without interacting with the world at large seem to forget the obvious. We are in the midst of a global pandemic, affecting our global economy, worldwide travel, trade, and healthcare around the world.

Question: Is John McCain the traitor the same man who spent years as a POW while defending our right to write a neighborhood paper and besmirch the name of life-long public servants because they disagree with an extreme point of view?

Frankly, I’m disappointed you chose to highlight an extremist point of view, especially in light of the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol. Have we learned nothing of the consequences of giving air to incendiary, unfounded verbiage?

Vincentia Civello, Dallas

Run it on front page

Thank you Bethany Erickson for reporting and People Newspapers for publishing, “Faith Leaders Demand State Leaders Oppose Violence, ‘Evil’” (February 2021 issue, Page 4).

Should be on front page.

Possibilities for unity wanes when faith leaders (Protestants), believers in Jesus Christ, can’t agree on His two commandments: Love thy God and love thy neighbor as yourself.

Explanation shows two views, one righteous the other a “modern day” Pharisee.

James S Roberts, University Park

Character, courage, leadership

I want to thank the editor for publishing the story about the Dallas faith leaders who wrote letters to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz taking them to task. The faith leaders themselves are to be commended for their character, courage, and leadership.

