Tourney Preps Scots for District Opener

The concept behind playing a rugged nondistrict schedule is to prepare you for the challenges of league play and beyond.

Highland Park has always embraced that idea, and the Scots will begin testing that theory on Tuesday when they travel to face Mesquite Poteet in the District 13-5A opener.

The Scots (6-8) dropped four of five games against top-notch 6A foes in the Scotland Yard Classic over the weekend. Their 1-0 victory over McKinney Boyd — thanks to a two-hit shutout from pitcher Ben Bailey — was sandwiched between competitive losses to Keller, McKinney, Sachse, and Prosper.

The district schedule features back-to-back games against each opponent, so HP will host Poteet on Friday, followed by a home matchup against Forney on March 23.