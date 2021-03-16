Tuesday, March 16, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Matthew and Camila McConaughey PHOTO: Courtesy Just Keep Livin'
Entertainment Life Park Cities Philanthropy Preston Hollow 

Alright, Alright, Alright: McConaugheys Produce Texas Aid Event

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

After the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri, many found themselves with severely damaged homes, and without water and power.

Weeks later, many Texans are still dealing with the aftermath, and some may be for quite some time. But one famous Texan has rounded up a few more famous Texans to raise funds to help address some of those needs.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation created the Texas Relief fund to support critical short-term, mid-term, and long-term needs from the storm. On March 21 at 7 p.m., the foundation will offer “We’re Texas,” a virtual concert, to help raise funds.

  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Don Henley
  • George Strait

Among the artists slated to perform are Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Preston Hollow’s own Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, and more.

The virtual event will be streamed on McConaughey’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/MatthewMcConaughey) and exclusively broadcast in Texas on Spectrum News 1.

To donate, click here. To get updates on the event, the foundation recommends following @OfficiallyMcConaughey on Instagram and @McConaughey on Twitter.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *