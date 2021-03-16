Alright, Alright, Alright: McConaugheys Produce Texas Aid Event

After the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri, many found themselves with severely damaged homes, and without water and power.

Weeks later, many Texans are still dealing with the aftermath, and some may be for quite some time. But one famous Texan has rounded up a few more famous Texans to raise funds to help address some of those needs.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation created the Texas Relief fund to support critical short-term, mid-term, and long-term needs from the storm. On March 21 at 7 p.m., the foundation will offer “We’re Texas,” a virtual concert, to help raise funds.

Gary Clark Jr.

Miranda Lambert

Kelly Clarkson

Don Henley

George Strait

Among the artists slated to perform are Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Preston Hollow’s own Don Henley, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, and more.

The virtual event will be streamed on McConaughey’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/MatthewMcConaughey) and exclusively broadcast in Texas on Spectrum News 1.

To donate, click here. To get updates on the event, the foundation recommends following @OfficiallyMcConaughey on Instagram and @McConaughey on Twitter.