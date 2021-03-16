Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Photo: Highland Park Village
LoveShackFancy Opens Permanent Highland Park Village Location

Rachel Snyder

After a previous pop-up in Highland Park Village, LoveShackFancy recently settled into its first permanent Texas boutique in the shopping center.

Like their other locations, the brand’s seventh brick-and-mortar store, which can be found next to Carolina Herrera in the village, features elaborate floral arrangements, chandeliers, and molding, as well as ultra-feminine prints. 

Inspired by vintage finds, the clothing brand’s pieces emphasize whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints.

The boutique features LoveShackFancy’s full collection of flowy dresses, skirts, accessories, jewelry, and even the brand’s newer home collection of vintage-inspired bedding, table runners, bath towels, and more.

