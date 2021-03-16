Tuesday, March 16, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 8-13

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT A GREAT NIGHT OUT

A purse snatcher grabbed a bag from a restaurant in Snider Plaza at 8:51 p.m. March 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

A thief got into a Range Rover parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue, rummaged through the SUV, and took a Nintendo Switch console with a game inside overnight before 6:30 a.m.

A careless driver bumped the back of a BMW X1S while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane, stopped and got out of a Mazda RX7, but got back in and left the scene without leaving information around noon. 

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue to file for unemployment benefits at 4:40 p.m.

A scammer applied for a disaster relief loan using the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue at noon.

10 Wednesday

A burglar broke into an Audi Q5 parked in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue and snagged two bags containing miscellaneous cloths, a checkbook, and several necklaces and earrings around 2:18 p.m. The other bag contained a MacBook. Six cans of hair product and cat medication were also stolen.

11 Thursday

An intruder got into a Mercedes G63 parked in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue, rummaged through the glove box, center console, and back seat overnight before 7:30 a.m., but didn’t take anything.

12 Friday

Arrested at 5:44 p.m.: A 67 year old for a warrant in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Tuesday

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: A 45-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive

10 Wednesday

A wrongdoer damaged the front passenger side window of a Cadillac SUV in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue at 12:29 a.m.

A crook didn’t have to work too hard to drive off in a Toyota Land Cruiser with a purse and checkbook with debit cards inside that was parked in the 3600 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 7 a.m. The keys were left inside.

A harasser threatened a man in the 3800 block of University Boulevard around 4 p.m.

11 Thursday

Bicycle! Bicycle! Where’s the bicyle? A crook took a Trek bike from a driveway of a home in the 3400 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 1:18 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue to try to file for unemployment benefits at 8 a.m.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive.

12 Friday

An intruder got into an attached garage in the 3200 block of Hanover Street, then got into a BMW Alpina B6 that was inside at 5:55 a.m.

How easy was it for a trespasser to get into a home in the 4100 block of Purdue Street and make off with two wallets from a counter between 12:30 and 6:45 a.m.? A door was unlocked.

Talk about an easy crime: A stealer took an iPad, $100, and various tools from an unlocked van in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue at 1:39 p.m.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 7:10 p.m.: A 26-year-old woman accused of trespassing in the 2900 block of Daniel Avenue.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *