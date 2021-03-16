Park Cities Crime Reports March 8-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT A GREAT NIGHT OUT

A purse snatcher grabbed a bag from a restaurant in Snider Plaza at 8:51 p.m. March 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

A thief got into a Range Rover parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue, rummaged through the SUV, and took a Nintendo Switch console with a game inside overnight before 6:30 a.m.

A careless driver bumped the back of a BMW X1S while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane, stopped and got out of a Mazda RX7, but got back in and left the scene without leaving information around noon.

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue to file for unemployment benefits at 4:40 p.m.

A scammer applied for a disaster relief loan using the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue at noon.

10 Wednesday

A burglar broke into an Audi Q5 parked in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue and snagged two bags containing miscellaneous cloths, a checkbook, and several necklaces and earrings around 2:18 p.m. The other bag contained a MacBook. Six cans of hair product and cat medication were also stolen.

11 Thursday

An intruder got into a Mercedes G63 parked in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue, rummaged through the glove box, center console, and back seat overnight before 7:30 a.m., but didn’t take anything.

12 Friday

Arrested at 5:44 p.m.: A 67 year old for a warrant in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Tuesday

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: A 45-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

10 Wednesday

A wrongdoer damaged the front passenger side window of a Cadillac SUV in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue at 12:29 a.m.

A crook didn’t have to work too hard to drive off in a Toyota Land Cruiser with a purse and checkbook with debit cards inside that was parked in the 3600 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 7 a.m. The keys were left inside.

A harasser threatened a man in the 3800 block of University Boulevard around 4 p.m.

11 Thursday

Bicycle! Bicycle! Where’s the bicyle? A crook took a Trek bike from a driveway of a home in the 3400 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 1:18 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue to try to file for unemployment benefits at 8 a.m.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive.

12 Friday

An intruder got into an attached garage in the 3200 block of Hanover Street, then got into a BMW Alpina B6 that was inside at 5:55 a.m.

How easy was it for a trespasser to get into a home in the 4100 block of Purdue Street and make off with two wallets from a counter between 12:30 and 6:45 a.m.? A door was unlocked.

Talk about an easy crime: A stealer took an iPad, $100, and various tools from an unlocked van in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue at 1:39 p.m.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 7:10 p.m.: A 26-year-old woman accused of trespassing in the 2900 block of Daniel Avenue.