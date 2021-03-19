Dallas Arts District Reimagines Changing Perspectives Party

Dallas Arts District is reimagining its signature event, the Changing Perspectives party, into a socially-distanced night of performances by 10 Dallas arts companies.

The performances, featuring a diverse range of artists and art forms, will take place in two programs at 7 and 8:45 p.m. April 16 at the Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

“We know that everyone is eager to experience live dance and music performances,” said Lily Weiss, executive director of the Dallas Arts District. “And this is a safe way for families to do this – under the stars in the fresh air – it’s perfect!”

Performances are free, but capacity is limited due to the pandemic. Guests are asked to RSVP online.

“B. MOORE DANCE is beyond thrilled to return to the Dallas Arts District and share the stage with our fellow local artists at the beautiful Annette Strauss Square,” said Bridget L. Moore, founder and artistic director of B. MOORE DANCE. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate and honor the hard work and sacrifices everyone has made for the safety and love of the ARTS.”

“Music is life and we are blessed to share our gifts,” said artist Len Barnett with Percussion Things, one of the ten companies performing.

“Artistic creation plays a vital role in bringing communities together to process collective grief and to find renewed joy,” stated Mara Richards Bim. “Cry Havoc Theater Company is excited to be a part of this event this year to launch, what we hope, is the first step on our journey home to live, performing arts in Dallas.”