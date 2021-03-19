Max Madness: Abmas Leads ORU to Tourney

It’s fitting that Max Abmas will finish his sensational sophomore season in the NCAA Tournament.

The former Jesuit standout, who led all NCAA Division I players in scoring this season, will compete alongside his Oral Roberts University teammates in the opening round on Friday.

The 15-seed Golden Eagles (16-10) will try to upset second-seeded Ohio State (21-9) in a South Region game at 2 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Abmas, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 24.2 points per game this season. That includes a career-high 42 points during a win over South Dakota State on Feb. 13.

He also is among the national leaders in free-throw percentage, three-point percentage, and minutes played. He was on the court for the full 40 minutes in more than half of ORU’s games this season.

A year ago, Abmas started all 31 games as a freshman, scoring 14.5 points per game and earning a spot on the Summit League postseason All-Newcomer team.

This season, in addition to his individual numbers, he led the Golden Eagles to a 75-72 victory over North Dakota State in the conference championship game on March 9, securing the program’s first appearance in March Madness since 2008.