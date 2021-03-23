Park Cities Crime Reports March 15-21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOPPING SLIPPED AWAY

A sneaky stealer carried off a bag containing a pair of sandals bought at the Balenciaga store in Highland Park Village and left on a coat rack at Bistro 31 between 3 and 5 p.m. March 21.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

A ne’er do well nabbed a Stihl concrete saw with a 14-inch diamond blade from a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and South Versailles Avenue at 2:45 p.m. and left the scene.

Arrested at 6:45 p.m.: A 31 year old accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

16 Tuesday

A grifter ripped off a Stihl backpack leaf blower from Highland Park Village. The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m.

18 Thursday

A rogue nicked the tailgate and both tail light assemblies from a Ford F250 in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7 a.m.

19 Friday

Arrested at 3:43 a.m.: A 45-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue.

20 Saturday

Arrested at 2:48 a.m.: A 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a whiskey bottle from a home in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane. The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m.

A scoundrel damaged a Nissan Sentra parked in Highland Park Village, leaving the front driver door handle and passenger side door handle cover missing around 4:55 p.m.

A careless driver hit a Kia Soul parked at Highland Park Village leaving a dent and a scrape along the driver’s side rear fender between 10 a.m. and 6:50 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

16 Tuesday

A thief made off with the tailgate from a Ford F150 in the 4200 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 9 a.m.

17 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: A 33-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

A burglar took firearms and firearm accessories from a home in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 7:22 p.m.

A fraudster used information of a man from the 4300 block of Amherst Street at noon.

18 Thursday

Arrested at 11:30 a.m.: A 51-year-old for a warrant in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Arrested at 2:10 p.m.: A 61-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.