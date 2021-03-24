Dallas Architecture Forum Delves Into Design Inspirations

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment, continues its popular Panel Discussion Series on Thursday, April 8 with Design Inspirations – Part One, moderated by Robyn Menter, founder of Robyn Menter Design Associates in Dallas.

The panel, which will be offered virtually via Zoom, marks the first Design Inspirations panel of the year. The event, which is designed to allow the public a chance to learn from Dallas’ leading architects, designers, and landscape architects, will feature Bruce Bernbaum of Bernbaum/Magadini Architects, Mary Ellen Cowan of MESA’s Residential Design Studio, and Paul Draper of Paul Draper and Associates.

Menter, who will serve as moderator, was born and raised in South Africa. She studied design at the University of the Witwatersrand. In 1981, Robyn immigrated to Dallas. After working with the firms of Deborah Lloyd Forrest and Paul Draper and Associates, Robyn established Robyn Menter Design Associates, Inc. in 1994. She has collaborated with many talented architects including Graham Greene, Max Levy, Bernbaum Magadini, Cliff Welch, and Lake/Flato.

Design by Bruce Bernbaum.

Design by Mary Ellen Cowan

Design by Paul Draper.

Bernbaum, who is co-founder and principal at Bernbaum/Magadini Architects, earned a degree in architecture from the University of Arizona. His award-winning architectural projects range from commercial, retail, industrial, and multi-family to client-based single family residential. He also serves on many charitable boards and has been involved with AIA educational committees and mentoring programs.

Cowan, who leads MESA’s Residential Design Studio, has more than 30 years of experience in landscape architecture and construction management, as well as an extensive understanding of garden design, both historic and contemporary, and expresses that knowledge in innovative design concepts and implements each project with intimate attention to construction detailing. She oversees field construction to ensure proper execution of the design concept. With MESA since 1996, she has developed a collective design approach embracing the landscape with respect to topography, natural systems, and the interpretation of site and its relationship to architecture.

Draper has more than 40 years of experience integrating interior design and architecture in homes, hotels, and restaurants worldwide, first in California and Asia, and for more than 30 years in Dallas. Now largely concentrating on residential design, he is sought after for his expertise in bespoke furniture, curating art, space planning, and fixture and finish design and is a longtime collaborator with architectural icons like Frank Welch, Max Levy, and Overland Partners.

The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 8, and will be presented via Zoom. Although it is free and open to the public, advance registration is required, and only confirmed registratants will receive access to the lecture link. To register, click here.

For more information on The Dallas Architecture Forum, or the Panel Discussion Series, visit www.dallasarchitectureforum.org or call 214-764-2406.