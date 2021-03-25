Party Hopping: Pegasus Prizes, Presents, and Poinsettias

Pegasus prize winners

The Dallas Foundation has awarded this year’s Pegasus Prize to Impact Ventures, which will receive $50,000 to continue developing women and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs.

“The Dallas Foundation is committed to driving genuine change and impact across North Texas, and we are thrilled with the work Impact Ventures has done so far – and will continue to do – in furthering entrepreneurship for all in our region,” said Matthew Randazzo, CEO of The Dallas Foundation.

Founded in 2017, Impact Ventures has trained more than 125 entrepreneurs with the support of 70+ expert mentors and Fortune 500 companies to create 46 new jobs and raise more than $458,000.

The Pegasus Prize also awarded $10,000 grants to the AES Literacy Institute and the Help Desk, a joint venture between NPower Texas and Per Scholas to provide students with experience and help nonprofits with IT needs.

RG3 and 3-foot stockings!

FROM LEFT: AWARE poinsettia sales team members Patricia Cowlishaw,

Barbara Glass, Nancy Sanders, and Karisti Julia. (Photo: Sharon Adams)

The Dallas Magnolias presented 800-plus gift bags, along with 80 3-foot Christmas stockings filled with goodies and toys to the children of Vogel Alcove, plus 72 stockings for their parents at a Dec. 15, 2020, event themed “In A World Full of Grinches Be A Cindy Lou Who.”

The surprises also included checks totaling $30,000 presented to Karen Hughes, president and CEO, Vogel Alcove. The nonprofit provides therapeutic early childhood services, school-age programs, and family support services for homeless children and their families.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III “RG3” served as the honorary chair of the Holiday Drive presented by independent registered investment advisor CAPTRUST.

AWARE of poinsettia power

The nonprofit AWARE used poinsettias sales late last year to fund its ongoing fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Purchasers and supporters drove up Dec. 1, 2020, to Belmont Village Senior Living, where they enjoyed homemade cookies and warm apple cider to go. Mask-wearing helpers Lilly Adrian and Lisa Mach loaded the plants into vehicles. Emily Wiskera from the Dallas Museum of Art handed out make-your-own holiday ornament art kits.

Mark calendars for AWARE Affair Celebrate the Moments Alzheimer’s Myths Unveiled event on April 16. Visit AWAREDallas.org for updates.

Looking Ahead

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast, male or female, in World Championships history with 25 medals and a record of 19 gold, will speak during the virtual Junior League of Dallas Milestone Luncheon. (Photo: John Cheng)

MILESTONES LUNCHEON – The Junior League of Dallas (JLD), in its 10th year, will happen virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Plans include recognizing 2021 Sustainer of the Year recipient Diane Scovell and welcoming world gymnastics champion and foster care and adoption advocate Simone Biles as guest speaker. Luncheon tickets for the March 26 event are $200. Visit www.jld.net/milestones-luncheon.

SEATED, FROM LEFT: Jolie Humphrey, Kay Weeks, and Carole Ann Brown announced plans for the Mad Hatter’s Tea. STANDING: Bart Humphrey. (Photo: Courtesy Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden)

MAD HATTER’S TEA – The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden has chosen the theme Out of Africa Into the Garden for the 33rd year of this tea benefiting A Woman’s Garden. The fun runs from 1 to 4 p.m. April 15. Single tickets start at $350 with limited availability. Visit womenscouncildallasarboretum.org.

