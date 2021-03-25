UP City Council OKs Contract For Snider Plaza Utility Work

The University Park City Council this week approved awarding a $6,099,999 contract to SYB Construction Co. for utility work in Snider Plaza.

The first phase of the plans for Snider Plaza is the utility replacement, which consists of water and wastewater replacement in the alleys to the east and west of Snider Plaza, as well as new alley pavement, between Westminster Avenue to the north and Daniel Avenue to the south.

City Engineer Katie Barron said the project includes about 5,000 feet of wastewater line replacement and about 7,500 feet of water line replacement, and full alley replacement.

City officials are hoping to begin construction on the utility construction project in early May. The project is expected to take 20-24 months.

The utility construction is part of the city’s larger plans for Snider Plaza in the future, which also include new paving, landscaping, beautification, amenities.

In other news:

The council approved a $182,532 contract to buy fixed license plate recognition (LPR) cameras to install at University and 75, Hillcrest and Northwest Highway, and Lomo Alto and Mockingbird, as well as equipment, license keys, software, and maintenance from Vigilant Solutions, and installation of lighting poles by Nouveau Technology Services.

The council approved awarding a one-year $88,818 contract to Fortline for brass utility parts for the city’s streets, utilities, and in-house construction departments with a secondary contract (for use if the city is unable to get the parts needed from Fortline) to Ferguson Waterworks.

The city of University Park contracts with the city of Dallas for the treatment and disposal of wastewater. The city adopted the Dallas pretreatment program in 1984. After city staff was notified in December that a business in University Park would soon begin discharging industrial waste into the wastewater system, the city had to comply with additional requirements. To comply with the requirements, the city council approved an amendment to their code of ordinances that changes the existing ordinance adopting the city of Dallas’ pretreatment program that provides language that allows for adopting future amendments without further action from the city council, a funding resolution committing the city to provide adequate resources and funding to operate the pretreatment program, and a resolution amending the master fee schedule to allow for the “pass through” of the sampling fees assessed by the city of Dallas to the industrial user in the same amount as Dallas Water Utilities charges the city.