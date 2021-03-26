Student Achievements: Sweet Sounds of All-State Successes

After competing with thousands of high school students across the state, five Highland Park High School students have made the All-State Band and one All-State Choir.

FROM LEFT: senior Saif Saleh (French horn), sophomore Vincenzo Guandolo (bassoon), Michelle Cheng (flute), and Tyler Sharpe and Maddox Linder (percussion) made the Texas Music Educators’ Association All-State Band. Junior Juliet Allan was named second chair, Alto 1, in the All-State Mixed Choir.

“The Highlander Band has had a successful season with 68 students earning All-Region status and 28 earning All-Area status, both school records,” HPISD Director of Instrumental Music Rylon Guidry added.

This marks Saleh’s and Guandolo’s second year to be selected for the highest honor a Texas high school music student can achieve.

“Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development,” Guidry said. “They demonstrated the very perseverance and dedication that ongoing participation in a music program fosters.”

Because of the pandemic, TEMA will not have an All-State Performance this year.

Allan, a member of the Lads & Lassies and Park Version choral groups, began her preparation with a virtual choir camp in July.

