Eurico Francisco To Lead Dallas Architecture Forum Board

The Dallas Architecture Forum has named the new officers of its board of directors, and a familiar face has been tapped to be president of that board.

Park Cities resident Eurico Francisco, who is vice president at Callison RTKL in Dallas, was named president of the board’s newest slate of officers.

Francisco is an architect and lead designer whose passion for buildings and cities inspires his clients, drives him to create memorable spaces, and encourages his students and colleagues to achieve excellence in all that they do. He has received multiple design awards for his work in the U.S. and abroad, and has taught design studios at the University of Sao Paulo, Boston Architecture College, Rhode Island School of Design, and Texas Tech University. He is a contributor to Texas Architect magazine and is also active in civic and professional organizations that aim to elevate the quality of the urban environment.

Francisco will be joined by Turner Construction’s Steve Whitcraft, who serves as past president; Kafka Properties president Terry Kafka as treasurer; and Wendy Konradi of Wendy Konradi Interior Design as secretary.

In addition, architect Daniel Gunn of Oglesby-Greene Architecture, Kip Hanzlicek of Purdy-McGuire, Lance Josal of 1AD LLC, Steve Kennedy of McGuire, Craddock & Strother, Stephen Knowels of HDR Architecture-Dallas, Robyn Menter or Robyn Menter Design Associates, John Orfield of BOKA Powell, and Tiffany Woodson of Ink + Oro Creatives were added as new board members.

The Dallas Architecture Forum was founded for design enthusiasts more than 20 years ago. The Forum explores ideas related to how and why design matters in our daily lives through dynamic programming centered on current topics and trends in architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, urban planning, engineering, construction, and other related fields of art and design.