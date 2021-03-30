Meredith Boyer & Ryan Girouard

Meredith Baker Boyer and Ryan Michael Girouard were married on November 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Rowlett, Texas. Associate Pastor Dretha Burris officiated the service.

Meredith is the daughter of Lindi Loy and Creed Boyer of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carolyn Loy and the late Mr. Tommy Loy, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Creed Boyer, Jr., both of Dallas.

Ryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Girouard of Rowlett. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Modest and the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Girouard Modest of Keller, Texas.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was Misty _______. Her bridesmaids included Lauren Newman and Robyn Howell.

Attending the groom as best man was Josh Newman. Ross Girouard, the groom’s brother, was his groomsmen.

The couple welcomed guests to a wedding reception at the Shriner Event Center in Rowlett.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Highland Park High School and is an account manager for 1000bulbs.com. The groom is a 2004 graduate of Rowlett High School and is employed by the Southwest Texas Division of Coca-Cola. The newlyweds have made their home in Garland, Texas.