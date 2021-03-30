Park Cities Crime Reports March 23-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHERE ARE THE RINGS?

A burglar put a damper on a man’s plans by grabbing a backpack containing a diamond engagement ring and wedding band set, a wallet with three credit cards, a debit card, and more from the seat of a Chevrolet truck parked in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue between 9:09 and 9:44 a.m. March 23.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Tuesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3700 block of Gillon Avenue to file for unemployment benefits at 6 p.m.

24 Wednesday

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue, but left an open box for a waffle iron. The incident was reported at 10:35 a.m.

Roll up those windows: How easy was it for a prowler to take a wallet containing credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and a gift card from a truck parked in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane? The windows were left down. The incident was reported at 11:57 a.m.

25 Thursday

A careless driver sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Drexel Drive and Hillcrest at 2:32 p.m., hit a Nissan Altima, and caused it to veer onto the sidewalk and hit a street sign.

26 Friday

Arrested at 2:14 a.m.: a 23 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue.

28 Sunday

An intruder took a monogrammed leather briefcase containing a Lenovo ThinkPad from a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue overnight before 10:50 a.m.

A rogue drove off in a Honda CRV from the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:54 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Tuesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3800 block of University Boulevard to file for unemployment benefits at 11:03 a.m.

A fraudster stole the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Milton Avenue to file for unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 12:09 p.m.

24 Wednesday

Burglars broke into the Bachendorf’s store in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 5:10 a.m., shattered the center piece show room glass, and took various pieces of jewelry.

25 Thursday

A shoplifter took $70 worth of clothes from the Adeline store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 3:35 p.m.

26 Friday

A crook used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Grassmere Lane to file for unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 9:34 a.m.

A ne’er do well snagged $150 in cash, cards, and more from a Range Rover parked in the 6300 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 12:42 p.m.

Arrested at 4:09 p.m.: a 43-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

27 Saturday

A trespasser broke into a Chevrolet van in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue and took various tools at 1:50 p.m.

28 Sunday

Arrested at 7:12 a.m.: a 24-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of University Boulevard.