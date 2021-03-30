Turtle Creek Conservancy Announces 13th Annual Day at the Races and Honorary Chairs

The Turtle Creek Conservancy is gearing up for its signature fundraiser, the 13th annual Day At the Races.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. May 1. The Kentucky Derby-themed hybrid event (both live-streamed and in-person) benefits the Turtle Creek Conservancy and raises funds to support 20 acres of rolling lawns, over 1,500 trees, a creek, and a home for flora and fauna just north of downtown Dallas.

The silent auction begins at noon April 27 and ends at midnight May 1. Register now on the Day at the Races website.

“Like Day at the Races, featuring Derby horses moving forward in one direction with clear intention, to benefit the Turtle Creek Conservancy, so do we, as community leaders and volunteers, strive to move forward to help others with great purpose and in the spirit of unity and service,” Honorary Chairs Regina Bruce, Dr. Carla Russo, and Tammany Stern said. “Therefore, we are truly honored to lend our names to this year’s event and to use our voices in support of protecting this natural, historic treasure located in the heart of our beautiful city.”

First created in 2020, “Derby in a Box” returns this year.

The concept allows people to gather in the comfort of their own home for a Derby party and watch the live broadcast from Turtle Creek Park, participate in the live and silent auctions, use the free “wagering ticket,” and place additional “bets.”

The Derby Hat Contest will also keep viewers watching throughout.

Alternatively, guests can bring their “Derby in a Box” to Turtle Creek Park and enjoy picnic-style, login (on your phone, etc.), and join in the complimentary live-stream.

“Derby in a Box” includes a selection of buttermilk biscuits with bourbon glazed ham, smoked salmon, traditional Kentucky Benedictine spread with crudités, cheese and cracker platter, macarons, cookies, mini Kentucky Derby walnut and chocolate pies, mini bourbon for Mint Juleps, a small Scout & Cellar Wine bottle, other refreshments, and Derby beads.

Each “Derby in a Box” serves two to four people and costs $150.00. Buy your “Derby in a Box” on the website.

Sponsorships are available beginning at $750 and are available for party favors, hat contest, sweets box, savory boxes, “wagering,” Mint Julep, and presenting box sponsor, and include many benefits. For sponsorship information, contact Amanda Ward, Director of Membership and Development, [email protected], or call 214-521-2003.