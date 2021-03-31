J.Rae’s Bakery Opens At The Pavilion On Lovers Lane

Family-owned bakery J. Rae’s is open at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, serving up homemade desserts.

J. Rae’s is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 5600 W. Lovers Lane Ste. 143. Owner Audrey Dixon is paying homage to her aunt, who the Dallas Morning News reported opened the first two locations in Fort Worth and Wichita, Kansas, through her beloved recipes including an assortment of cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakeballs, cookies, and seasonal pies.

“Texans have withstood a lot this past year, so the goal is to provide a moment of happiness to my customers through my baked treats and desserts,” said Dixon. “I’m excited to keep my Aunt’s traditions alive through her recipes and put my own twist on things too.”

The menu includes top shelf cookies individually or by the dozen in classic flavors such as chocolate chip, M&M, oatmeal chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, Snickerdoodle, and white chocolate macadamia nut, cookie cakes, cupcakes in carrot cake, chocolate, coconut, Funfetti, German chocolate, lemon, peanut butter, red velvet, strawberry, and vanilla, cheesecakes in chocolate chip, vanilla, white chocolate, pumpkin, and strawberry, seasonal pies, cakeballs, lemon squares, and chocolate-covered strawberries.