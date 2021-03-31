Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 22 – 28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD ATTITUDE UNMASKED

Officers responded at 6:15 p.m. March 27 to a “major disturbance” at Whole Foods Market at Preston Forest Shopping Center. A customer entered the building and refused to wear a mask.

22 Monday

Reported at 11:33 p.m.: A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled after a wreck in the Oncor right-of-way at 11300 block of Midway Road.

23 Tuesday

Overnight before 8:24 a.m., a crook entered the backdoor of a home in the 6500 block of Norway Road and took the belongings of a man and woman, both 62.

At 8:24 a.m., a security guard at Good Shepherd Episcopal School at Midway and Northaven roads warned an unwelcomed guest to not return.

Before 12:48 p.m., a burglar broke a lock to steal contents from a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 12:36 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Forest Lane.

Reported at 1:53 p.m.: An irresponsible and reckless motorist fled on March 22 after striking a 52-year-old woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Tom Thumb on Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

At 3:28 p.m., a charlatan visiting Bank of America in the Market at Preston Forest tried to pass a check fraudulently marked as from Pool Builder’s Inc. of Davie, Florida.

24 Wednesday

Before 5:51 a.m., two thieves forced their way into a 29-year-old man’s apartment in the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane and, in the parking lot, struck a 28-year-old man’s vehicle with a bat.

Overnight before 8:57 a.m., someone fired a gun at the front door of PetSmart in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 12:10 p.m.: A thief stole from a 31-year-old Melissa, Texas, man at a condominium in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A lousy car thief damaged the steering wheel of a vehicle on March 23 at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway, according to a report made 3:44 p.m.

Before 5:24 p.m., a thief stole from The Dough Dough shop at Preston Forest Square.

25 Thursday

A 52-year-old man discovered at 12:26 p.m. that the property he left unattended in a vacant commercial space at NorthPark Center was no longer there.

Reported at 4:40 p.m. by a woman, 70, and man, 52: A burglar broke a window to enter and steal from a home in the 5300 block of South Dentwood Drive.

26 Friday

At 4:44 p.m., an unwelcome guest at Target in Preston Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

Before 6:54 p.m., a thief stole from Exxon at Forest Road and Central Expressway.

27 Saturday

Arrested at 5:42 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication near the Wells Fargo ATM in Preston Center. Officers said the man also gave them a false name and had “seven documents containing 14 identifiers.”

Officers don’t know what kind of object a vandal used overnight before 8:05 a.m. to damage the mailbox at a 77-year-old woman’s home in the 5800 block of Watson Avenue.

Online records didn’t include the reporting time for shoplifting at Nordstrom in NorthPark Center.

Reported at 5:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of LBJ Freeway: A driving menace fled after colliding with the vehicle of a 26-year-old Sanger, Texas man.

A 32-year-old Grapevine man ended up having a bad day at the park. Before 6:30 p.m., a thief stole from the vehicle parked near White Rock Creek Trail.

Before 6:31 p.m., a vandal struck at a home in the 5800 block of Boca Raton Drive.

28 Sunday

Arrested at 3:38 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of grabbing a knife and scaring employees at the Boston Market at Forest Road and Central Expressway.