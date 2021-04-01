HP Golfers Sweep Top Spots in 13-5A

Highland Park dominated the District 13-5A golf tournament this week, taking the top two places in both the boys and girls team standings.

Key Coker won the boys individual title at Rusted Rail Golf Club in Crandall, followed in order by teammates Preston Cooper, Pierce Johnson, Christian Clark, and Hudson Weibel.

On the girls side, HP’s Sophie Biediger was the individual champion, while teammates Landry Saylor, Sarah Rogers, and Claire Wiebe claimed the next three positions.

As a result, the Scots will send two boys and two girls teams to the Region II tournament beginning April 19 at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.