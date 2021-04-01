North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame Moves Event to October

An event that will honor two North Texas real estate leaders with one of the industry’s highest honors has been moved to October, organizers said.

The North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame, in cooperation with the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors, had planned to induct Ray L. Hunt, executive chairman of Hunt Consolidated Inc., and Leon J. Backes, founder and chief executive officer of Provident Realty Advisors, Inc., into the 2020 Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame in May.

Now it has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, because of the pandemic.

B. Diane Butler, the co-founder and previous executive chairman and chief executive officer of Butler Burgher Group, will receive the Michael F. McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award.

Founded in 1995, NTCAR is a trade association that exists to enhance the business opportunities of its members through real-time access to critical real estate information, education, recognition, and networking events. The NTCAR Hall of Fame was launched in 1988, when the first six distinguished real estate recipients were Trammell Crow; Lyn Davis; Henry S. Miller, Jr.; John M. Stemmons, Sr. and his brother, L. Storey Stemmons; and Angus G. Wynne. Later additions to the roster included John Carpenter; Roger Staubach; Henry S. Miller Company; Jerry Jones; Ross Perot, Jr.; Gerald Hines and Jeff Hines; and many others.

In addition to event co-chairs Greg Cannon and Lynn Dowdle, the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame Committee members are Darrell Hurmis, Robert Grunnah (Emeritus), Chris Teesdale, Kathy Permenter, Bill Cox, and Jack Gosnell.

A number of sponsorships for the Hall of Fame dinner are available. For more information, go to ntcarhalloffame.org or email [email protected].