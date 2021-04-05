Park Cities Crime Reports March 29-April 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BUS-TED

A vandal broke the window of a Highland Park ISD school bus at the high school in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue at 7:12 p.m. April 2.

HIGHLAND PARK

29 Monday

A careless driver hit a Hyundai Elantra parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, scratching the left rear quarter panel and damaging the fender around 9 a.m.

30 Tuesday

Bicycle! Who took the bicycle? A rogue likely rode off in a Scott mountain bike left in an open, detached garage area of a construction site in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue between 1:30 and 4 p.m.

31 Wednesday

A reckless driver crashed into a Dodge Challenger, tearing the car’s bumper cover and driver’s side headlight off, transferring paint on the driver’s side front quarter, around 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue to file an unemployment claim at 3:43 p.m.

4 Sunday

Arrested at 3:06 a.m.: a 29 year old for warrants in the 3400 block of Knox Street.

Arrested at 3:43 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of High School Avenue.

A man is facing increased hurdles to travel after discovering his passport was missing between 7 and 10:30 a.m. in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 46 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Elbert Street.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

A crook broke a passenger window of a Dodge Ram at 11:50 a.m. in the 7300 block of Durham Street and grabbed a wallet and briefcase.

A burglar got into a Chevrolet van in the 4200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 6:18 p.m. and snagged a briefcase and checks.

31 Wednesday

A miscreant swiped a MacBook from a Toyota Highlander in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane between 7:26 and 10:08 p.m.

A ne’er do well got into a Ford F150 truck parked in the 6900 block of Preston Road at 8:26 p.m. and took a Samsung Galaxy Book, a Smith & Wesson pistol, a backpack, a pair of earbuds, and a Dell Bluetooth mouse

Arrested: a 29-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane. No time was given.

1 Thursday

A scammer got a woman from the 3600 block of Colgate Avenue to send $7,000 via Cash App and gift cards around midnight.

An intruder took $15,000 worth of rings from a home in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue at 8:30 p.m.

2 Friday

A thief pilfered a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3600 block of Hanover Street at 4:50 p.m.