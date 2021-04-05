Scots Hold Off ESD, Finish Season Sweep

Highland Park started fast, then held off an ESD rally for an 11-9 win on Saturday at Highlander Stadium in a matchup of two perennial lacrosse powers.

The Scots (7-1) swept two regular-season contests against the rival Eagles (4-3), who defeated HP in the most recent Texas High School Lacrosse League state championship game in 2019. The Scots previously won 12-9 at ESD on March 2.

On Saturday, HP took a 7-0 lead midway through the second period. Although the Eagles trimmed the margin to 8-4 by halftime, the Scots stifled any threats after that.

HP has won seven straight games since a season-opening defeat against national power IMG Academy. Next up, the Scots will host Rockwall on Wednesday before a two-game road trip to the Houston area over the weekend.

Meanwhile, ESD is scheduled to host Austin Westlake on Thursday to start a busy final two weeks before the THSLL playoffs.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.