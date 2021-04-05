Shop and Support State Parks

For the entire month of April, shoppers at any Whole Earth Provision Co. can also help support Texas State Parks — and it can be done at the checkout counter.

The Texas-based travel, adventure, and nature store will hold a fund drive at all six store locations across the state, and will use all funds gathered during the effort to help fund state parks’ day-to-day operational expenses, including enhanced visitor programs, park trail maps, and facilities maintenance. This State Parks Month marks 10 years of partnership between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Whole Earth Provision Co.

“Our Texas State Parks have been more important than ever to the people of Texas during the pandemic,” said Jack Jones, founder of Whole Earth Provision Co. “They’ve offered us an escape from the confines of our homes to refresh our spirits in the beauty of the natural world. We hope you’ll join with us in supporting our State Parks during these challenging times.”

Throughout April, customers visiting Whole Earth Provision Co. locations (including the Dallas location on Mockingbird Lane, adjacent to U.S. Highway 75) will have the option to donate to Texas State Parks at check-out counters. In the last 10 years, Whole Earth Provision Co. has donated more than $245,000 to Texas State Parks.

For every $20 or more donated, Whole Earth will give customers a $5 state parks gift card, redeemable for park entrance fees, park passes and merchandise at state park stores. If the customer donates $50 or more, they will receive a Whole Earth branded Nalgene bottle and a $5 state parks gift card. Donate $100 or more and the customer will not only receive a $5 state parks gift card, but they will also be able to choose between a Ft. Lonesome custom chain-stitched Texas Patch or a Whole Earth YETI insulated water bottle while supplies last.

In addition, state park rangers will be at all six locations from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 providing park information and answering customer’s questions about the various activities people can enjoy in state parks, including swimming, hiking, fishing, nature walks, caving, paddling, stargazing and mountain biking.

“Texas State Parks is incredibly thankful for a decade of partnership with Whole Earth Provision Co.,” says Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Not only does Whole Earth help raise awareness for the outdoor gems of Texas, they also help fund items such as trail maps that are used daily by over 8 million visitors to State Parks each year.”

Most urbanites are closer to a state park than they might imagine. There are 12 state parks within an hour’s drive of Austin, nine within an hour’s drive of San Antonio, eight within a 60-minute drive of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and seven parks an hour or less drive from Houston. Mild weather and blooming wildflowers make spring the ideal time to visit any one of these parks.

Find more information about visiting state parks on the Texas State Parks website.