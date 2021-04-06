HPDPS Warns of Arrest Warrant Scam

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety (HPDPS) is warning residents about an “arrest warrant” scam in which callers use the threat of arrest to get people to pay them money.

The HPDPS says the imposters behind the arrest warrant scam will utilize a variety of tactics to make themselves sound legitimate: the phone number on the caller ID will appear to originate from an official law enforcement agency, or “spoofing”; say terms and phrases normally associated with law enforcement; use the name of real law enforcement personnel; and name-drop a court official.

Officials say a key red flag warning for this type of scam is the imposter will direct the intended victim to pay in unusual increments by unconventional means, such as by gift card, wire transfer, pre-paid debit card, or vouchers to satisfy the non-existent warrant.

The HPDPS asks those who receive a phone call similar to any of the above scenarios or one where the caller claims to be with “Highland Park Police Department,” to not provide the caller with any personal information and contact the department’s non-emergency number at 214-521-5000.