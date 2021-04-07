Thursday, April 8, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 29 – April 4

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: APRIL FOOLISHNESS?

No joke! Before 8:58 p.m. April 1, a thief took the tailgate off a 52-year-old Whitehouse, Texas, man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Forest Lane.

29 Monday

Forfeited to police at 12:49 a.m.: A gun found in a vehicle repossessed at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Arrested at 7:02 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman accused of shoplifting and criminal trespassing at Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

30 Tuesday

Before 2:35 p.m. at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, a vandal removed the hood emblem and dented the hood of a 24-year-old Frisco woman’s 2020 Mercedes-Benz.

LEAVE! That warning was issued at 3:04 p.m. to an unwelcomed visitor at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 8:02 p.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of drunk driving in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

31 Wednesday

Before 10:52 a.m., a thief took contents from a 66-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 8500 block of Thackery Street.

1 Thursday

Don’t fool around before opening time at the PetSmart in the 12100 block of Inwood Road. Arrested there at 6:36 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

The reporting time was not provided for vandalism at a home in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

At 12:33 p.m., an unwelcome fool was warned to leave NorthPark Center.

Not funny! Before 5:51 p.m., a thief relocated a 50-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

2 Friday

Before 8:34 a.m., a thief with the key took a 33-year-old Farmers Branch woman’s vehicle from a home in the 4300 block of Bobbitt Drive.

Reported at 8:38 a.m.: A shoplifter escaped Macy’s at NorthPark Center with stolen merchandise on March 29.

No Slurpee for you! Reported at 4:41 p.m.: an unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespassing warning at the 7-Eleven at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Before 5:39 p.m., a thief took from a home in the 8600 block of Thackery Street stuff belonging to a 55-year-old woman from Estero, Florida.

Ouch! Before 7:40 p.m., a jerk shot a 64-year-old man from the 11300 block of Royalshire Drive with a BB gun.

3 Saturday

Reported at 1:17 p.m.: A charlatan shopper used a 49-year-old Farmers Branch woman’s credit card at Preston Forest Square.

Before 4:35 p.m., a vandal damaged a 19-year-old’s vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Sandpiper Lane.

Reported at 11:34 p.m.: a thief stole a 40-year-old Colleyville man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

4 Sunday

Reported at 1:34 p.m.: the definition of losing something. A 62-year-old man from the 8600 block of Thackery Street is “unaware where” his property went missing on April 2.

Arrested at 3:40 p.m.: a 36-year-old man accused of public intoxication and being a danger to himself and others near Lover’s Pizza & Pasta in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at wi[email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

crime

Crime Reports Sept. 16 – 22

William Taylor 0

Police Reports: March 27-April 2

Staff Report 0

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 21 – 27

William Taylor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *