Shopping For A Cause

Artist and Estee Lauder executive Donald Robertson is giving back through his art again.

See his work at a spring shopping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at La Ligne in Highland Park Village with the brand’s co-founder Valerie Macaulay, Lisa Moore, and Meredith Land.

In anticipation of the event, Robertson art bombed the Highland Park Village store with original works and also designed a limited edition print titled “La Ligne is Line in French.”

The print retails for $450 and is available for sale online here or in La Ligne’s Highland Park Village boutique. All proceeds from the print will be donated to the Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Additionally, should customers purchase any of the original Donald Robertson artwork hung throughout the boutique, a portion of sales will be donated as well.

The women’s clothing retailer is perhaps best known for its luxury striped sweaters. During the event, 15% of La Ligne sales will benefit the Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts.