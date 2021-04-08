Stainback Adds Luxury Residential to Services

Three generations of the Stainback family have lived in the Park Cities, so they’re pretty confident that the latest venture for the real estate company they founded will excude what they call “Highland Park style.”

The Stainback Organization has focused on commercial real estate in North Texas for more than three decades, but this month they announced a new addition – Stainback Luxury Residential, whihc will be led by Ford Stainback.

The newest venture expands upon a family-owned and operated real estate organization founded by Dallas real estate veteran Kent Stainback and features development, leasing, sales and management of luxury residential properties. The rollout coincides with the launch of new developments underway and planned within a two square mile area of University Park.

“The new platform allows us to build upon a legacy of service quality and integrity in the real estate industry that has served our clients well for more than three decades in our commercial endeavors,” said Kent Stainback, chairman and CEO of The Stainback Organization. “With Ford taking the reins of the luxury residential platform, this continues a string of generational consistency important to maintaining our high level of service.”

The Stainback family has owned and leased more than 40 residential properties throughout north Dallas for the past seven years, including an historic Charles Dilbeck designed property in University Park. The addition of a development strategy that includes an additional 40 multi-family units coming online in 2021 created the need for the organization’s luxury residential division, managing all previous, current and future activities. The first of the new developments – The Morrow at University – has an expected completion date in June 2021.

“Our development strategy is much more than a handful of units sprinkled throughout the community. It is a re-imagining of University Park,” said Ford Stainback, head of Stainback Luxury Residential and vice president of bokerage and development for The Stainback Organization. “We are creating modern private luxury with Highland Park style, protecting the look and feel of the neighborhoods while offering the amenities you would expect in that area of Dallas.”

Featured amenities in the Stainback Luxury Residential portfolio include high-end appliances, sound proofing between floors and walls, EV ready garage applications and Smart Home technologies.

Ford has been with The Stainback Organization overseeing the company’s leasing, acquisition and development the past five years, since ending his professional baseball career with the Houston Astros minor league system. He graduated from Rice University, where he earned Conference USA Student Athlete Honor Roll all four years.

In addition to The Morrow at University, Stainback Luxury Residential will soon be breaking ground on similar multi-family units for lease and sale on Druid, Daniel and Emerson streets near Highland Park High School.