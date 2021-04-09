Lucky’s Hot Chicken Opens In The Park Cities April 12
Lucky’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Park Cities April 12. The brand’s second location opens at 6309 Hillcrest Ave. in the 2,000-square-foot former home of Digg’s Taco Shop.
The second location introduces some firsts for the concept – the “Velvet Chicken & Waffle,” as well as boozy frozen cocktails and soft serve to provide a cool-down from its infamously hot chicken.
The original Lucky’s Hot Chicken at 4505 Gaston Ave. opened in late September 2020.
It’s housed in the iconic, mid-century building where restaurant mogul Norman Brinker (Brinker International, parent to Chili’s, Steak & Ale, etc.) opened his first concept, Brink’s Restaurant. Vandelay Hospitality Group’s in-house design team will incorporate many of the same elements from the East Dallas location.
Diner-culture elements like red and white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic ‘60s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures transport guests to another era. Vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signage throughout round out the VHG-designed property.
The Park Cities location will offer a walk-up window for curbside pick-up.